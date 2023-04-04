Immigration Officer shot dead, two others in critical condition

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bawku (U/E), April 4, GNA – An officer with the Ghana Immigration Service has been shot dead by unknown gunmen at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Two other officers, who were travelling with the deceased, sustained various degrees of injury from the shooting and are in critical condition, receiving treatment.

The affected officers are Assistant Inspector of Immigration Mr Philip Motey, stationed at Missiga, Assistant Inspector of Immigration Mr Lawrence Afari, at Kulungugu and Assistant Inspector Eric Ayidiya of Pulimakom border post.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Emmanuel Ntim Dankyi, the Bawku Sector Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, said the three officers were attacked at about 2000 hours, on Monday.

The statement said the officers were shot by unknown gun men in front of the Bawku Police station when they were in their private car, driving into Bawku town to buy food.

They were rushed to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital but Assistant Inspector of Immigration, Philip Motey was confirmed dead on arrival.

It said Assistant Inspector of Immigration, Mr Eric Ayidiya was transferred to Tamale Teaching Hospital on Monday while Assistant Inspector of Immigration, Mr Lawrence Afari was still at Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

“Both officers are currently responding to treatment. Meanwhile, the body of Philip Motey is still at Bawku Presbyterian Hospital. Any further update on the incident will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

GNA

