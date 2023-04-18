Mahama promises to complete stalled projects

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 18, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama says his second term in office will witness massive development in infrastructure.

The flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed his disappointment and frustration over several abandoned projects started by his administration.

He accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of failing to complete many of the developmental projects initiated by his administration.

He assured Ghanaians that he would complete these projects if re-elected in the upcoming presidential primaries and wins the general election 2024.

Another project of concern to the NDC presidential aspirant in the Krachi East Municipality was the administration blocks started in 2011 at Dambai Teacher Training College (DACE) in Dambai, which he noted was still not completed by NPP government.

He said the next NDC government would continue to develop the energy sector, including renewable energy and extend rural electrification to communities without light in the Municipality, when he returned to the presidency in 2025.

Mr Mahama said that successive governments from Dr Kwame Nkrumah had all tried to add a certain number of megawatts to the national grid, except under President Akufo-Addo led administration, who was yet to add anything to the national generation capacity.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

