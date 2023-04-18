Bulgaria: Extremism, Terrorism Study Centre Opens at Rakovski Military Academy

Sofia, April 18 (BTA/GNA) – A Centre for the Study of Extremism and Terrorism was opened at the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy in Sofia on Tuesday. “The mission of the Centre is to contribute to the capabilities of the security system in the area of countering extremism, terrorism and radicalization,” said the head of the Centre, Assoc. Prof. Colonel Petar Marinov.

The Centre is tasked with providing training and qualification to security personnel in accordance with the adopted national policies, standards, tactics, techniques and procedures; conducting scientific research and developing innovative approaches to countering terrorism, extremism and radicalization, and popularizing the effective sharing and application of the best civil and military practices in countering terrorism and radicalization.

The Centre has been established as part of Bulgaria’s strategic objective of national security building and terrorist acts prevention. The Centre is a non-commissioned unit at the Ground Forces Department of the Command and Staff Faculty. The main vision is to organize, develop and function as a nationally and internationally recognized structure, the Centre said on its website, https://rcetbg.com

BTA/GNA

