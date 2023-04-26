London: Ukraine fighting for control over Bakhmut supply line

London, April 26, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainians defending the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine are fiercely trying to maintain control of the supply line for troops resisting Russian encirclement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in London said on Wednesday, citing intelligence.

Fights were happening mainly west of Bakhmut near the village of Khromove they said.

“Ukraine’s other supply options into Bakhmut are likely complicated by muddy conditions on unsurfaced tracks,” the MoD said on Wednesday.

The city of Bakhmut has been under attack for over 11 months and the Ukrainian defences have now been integrated as one element of a much deeper defensive zone including the town of Chasiv Yar to the west, the ministry continued.

The MoD has been publishing daily updates on the course of the war since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, based on intelligence information.

This is the British government’s way of both countering Russian claims and keeping allies up to date. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.

GNA

