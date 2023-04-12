Kremlin doubts video of soldiers beheading prisoner of war is real

Moscow, April 12, (dpa/GNA) – The Kremlin has cast doubt on the authenticity of a video shared online, that appears to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

“First of all, we live in a world of fakes and therefore we have to check the authenticity of the footage,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to the Interfax news agency.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had accused Moscow of war crimes, after the video became known, and called for the world to respond.

The clip shows a Ukrainian prisoner of war who appears to be alive, being beheaded by a Russian soldier.

The green of the trees in the video suggests it was made last year. These are “horrific images,” Peskov admitted, but said it had to be established whether the beheading actually took place.

Then, he said, the authorities should examine which side committed the crime.

GNA

