Kadjebi Director of Health urges all to vaccinate against COVID-19 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), April 29, GNA – Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, has appealed to Ghanaians, especially residents of the Kadjebi District, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 exercise commences on May 4-9; so, people above 18 years, especially the first timers should take advantage and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to him, only 28,682 people, representing 57.5 per cent, out of the Kadjebi District’s target population of 49,882 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This means 21,200 people in the district are not fully protected against COVID-19.

“Ghana has started reporting some episodes of COVID-19 cases again and we are of the view that it is those who refused to take the jab or partially vaccinated,” he said.

He said the disease is real, so everyone should get vaccinated.

Nana Takyi said this at a Risk Communication Committee meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said those who took the first jab were to go for the second jab and those who took the second jab were to go for the booster to be fully protected against the disease.

On functions of the Risk Communication Committee, Nana Takyi said it exists to provide appropriate and factual information to the public to avoid rumour mongering, the spread of wrong information, reduced fear and panic.

He said diseases are bound to occur and the public needed to know the right information on them, hence the Risk Communication Committee.

Mrs Mabel Amankwa-Amoah, Kadjebi District Health Promotion Officer, said “Changing behaviour is difficult”, so the Committee members must endeavour to communicate appropriately on trending issues.

Mr David Naboare, a Mental Health Officer, said 2.4 million Ghanaians have mental problems, so “be mentally right to communicate well”.

The Committee has NCCE, GES, Media, Environmental Health, Disease Surveillance, Health Promotion and Mental Health Units, Ghana Police Service, Muslim Representative and CSO as members.

