“Reflect integrity, become problem solvers”– Graduates told

By Christiana Afua Nyarko, GNA

Accra, April 29, GNA – The Vice Chancellor of the Pentecost University, Prof Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, has advised graduates to reflect integrity, morality and become problem solvers at the workspace.

Prof Agyapong-Kodua in his address to 334 graduating students of the University’s 15th Graduation ceremony for the second batch at their main campus at Sowutuom, Accra, urged them to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to solves societal problems.

“The world will test you on integrity and skills so do not fail. Make us proud. Let all know that you were trained at Pentecost University …don’t just go and add to the numbers,” he said.

He said the University was working to expand its curriculum and courses and that alongside other tertiary institutions on the continent, it had received funding grant from international organisations such as the European Commission to embark on research.

“Research is the strongest pillar of our A-plus agenda. We’ve made a significant stride in this area and one of them is the securing of the four-year European Commission 2.669 million euros to conduct research in Artificial Intelligence and cyber physical systems, robotics and laser technologies,” he said.

The 334 students graduated with certificates, and degrees in Communication Studies and Commerce, Science in Nursing, Midwifery and Information Technology; MPHIL and Masters in Theology, Church Leadership and Administration; Certificates in Mortuary Science and Funeral Studies, Counselling and Family Therapy amongst others.

Awards were presented to graduates who excelled.

Ms Perpetual Osei Tutu was adjudged the overall best student and overall best female student.

She is also the valedictorian of the 2023/2024 year group.

In an interview with the GNA, Ms Osei Tutu said “I decided that what men can do, a woman can also do and better. I employed a strategy whereby I aligned myself with the brilliant men of my year group and studied with them. That’s the results you see now.”

Founded in 2003, Pentecost University, Ghana, is a multidisciplinary private university.

It was formerly a bible college, which offered theological training mainly for the clergy from the Church of Pentecost.

Later in the year, 2003, it was expanded to run other courses as a university.

GNA



