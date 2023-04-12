Minister commends UCC’s best medical student

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, April 12, GNA – Education minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has commended Dr Nathaniel Nii Antiaye Codjoe for emerging as the best-graduating student at the School of Medical Sciences, University of Cape Coast.

In an interaction with the award winner who called on him at his office in Accra on Wednesday, Dr Adutwum said the ministry was proud of Codjoe’s lofty achievements, which would contribute to Ghana’s development.

Codjoe won 16 awards at the second session of this year’s 55th Congregation, held for the College of Health and Allied Sciences of the University of Cape Coast.

Out of 22 awards, he was adjudged the best in Medical Biochemistry, Physiology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Chemical Pathology, and Pharmacology, Best Clinical Student, Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student, Overall Performance, Best Student in Family Medicine, and Molecular Medicine with Certificate.

Dr Adutwum said Codjoe’s accomplishment should encourage other students to work harder to develop the country.

“We are happy for the strides and making the nation proud…”We wish you well in your professional journey,” he said, charging him to be “an agent of encouragement to other students.”

Dr Codjoe pledged to excel in his field of discipline.

He commended the Minister for the honour done to him, his parents, and all who supported his educational pursuits.

He urged students to gain self-discipline, manage their time and stay focused on their career paths.

