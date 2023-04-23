KGL Foundation, Road 2 Jannah Foundation support Ramadan celebrations

Accra, April 23, GNA – The KGL Foundation, in partnership with the Road 2 Jannah Foundation, has donated food items to various organisations and Muslim communities for the celebration of Ramadan.

These organisations are The Office of the National Chief Imam, Akropong School for the Blind, Fadama, Weija Leprosarium, Abossey Okai Zongo, and Rahma Orphanage Home.

The food items donated include bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of sugar, canned goods, and other essential items.

Mr. Elliot Dadey, CEO of KGL Foundation, presenting the items said it would help ensure that the beneficiaries observe the Ramadan in a dignified manner.

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and reflection for Muslims, is a time of giving and sharing with those who are less fortunate.

He said it was in the spirit of compassion that the KGL Foundation joined hands with the Road 2 Jannah Foundation to provide these essential food items.

He expressed gratitude to the Road 2 Jannah Foundation for their partnership.

He emphasized the importance of giving back to the community, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and reiterated the KGL Foundation’s commitment to supporting those in need.

Mr Kamaru Abdulai, the Founder of Road to Jannah Foundation, said the Foundation was a non-profit organization that aimed at promoting Islamic values and provisions of humanitarian aid.

He expressed its appreciation for the collaboration with the KGL Foundation.

“We acknowledged the KGL Foundation’s consistent efforts in making a positive impact on communities and individuals across Ghana,” he said.

The organizations,which received the donations, expressed their gratitude for the support.

GNA

