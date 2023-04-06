Ketu North NDC: Agumenu ups campaign after successful vetting

Accra, April 06, GNA – Hours after a successful vetting as a National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Aspirant in the Ketu North Constituency, Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu stormed some communities and engaged delegates ahead of the May primaries.

He promised to work hard to better the lives of the youth, women and elderly in the Constituency if given the nod to lead the Party.

Dr Agumenu said building on the existing legacies in the Constituency remained his priority and called on the delegates to support his vision by voting for him.

“We wish to inform our teaming supporters and delegates that Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu has successfully been vetted to contest the Parliamentary Primaries to lead the charge in retaining the Ketu North Parliamentary Seat for the National Democratic Congress.

“This, we believe is the time to even remain more resolute and focused in building upon the existing legacy as we work for a total victory, not only for ourselves but for the teaming youth, women, men and the elderly whose future and livelihoods are the heartbeat of Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu,” he said.

He thanked the delegates for their support so far, saying: “Your hard work and resolve will not be forgotten, especially when our efforts are crowned with victory on 13th May, 2023 and subsequently on December,7,2024 when John Dramani Mahama is elected President and Dr. Agumenu, your Member of Parliament. ”

GNA

