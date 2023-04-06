Keta residents urged to ensure development through positive impact

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) April 6, GNA – Torgbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area in the Volta Region, has urged residents of Keta to work hard for a positive developmental impact on the area.

With hard work and focus on the Assembly’s aims and goals, many would be achieved for the progress and success of the municipality, he said.

The people need to support the Assembly to move in the right direction for the progress of Anlo Traditional Council.

Torgbi Gligui said this during a ceremony at the Keta Municipal Assembly to award Dr Samuel Confidence Dotse, the Chief Executive of HATOF Foundation, an environmentally focused Non-Governmental Organisation, for his appointment as the first African Special Envoy on Climate Change by the International Society of Diplomats.

“What l want to say is to urge you to work with each other in peace and keep faith in God for everything,” he said.

“We must not endorse any acts of laziness that would bring us to a standstill. We must be each other’s keeper.”

“When the last tree dies, the last man dies, so let us keep our environment clean and stop cutting trees indiscriminately to keep our environment safe.”

Dr Dotse expressed excitement over the gesture and commended the Anlo Traditional Council and the Municipal Assembly for the recognition.

He is an indigene of Asadame, Netsime and Atiavi communities in the Keta Municipality and had been a board member of the Stakeholders Advisory Network on Climate Finance in the USA since 2021, among other important roles.

He is currently serving as a government appointee in the Keta Municipal Assembly, where he is the Development Planning Sub-committee’s chairperson.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, urged workers of the Assembly to help achieve its desired goals.

“Let us build a different Keta Municipal Assembly, which would keep the standard for our own and the generations yet unborn.”

Mr Innocent Gawua, the Keta Municipal Assembly Director, called on all residents to work together with the assembly to address the challenging issues for the good of the area.

GNA

