IMF Loan may give respite but the ultimate is Jesus Christ- Rev. Dr. Wengam

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 07, GNA – An international Monetary Fund (IMF) Loan may give us (Ghana) a respite economically but the ultimate is Jesus Christ, Reverend Dr. Stephen Y. Wengam,General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, has said.

According to Rev. Dr. Wengam, “at the national level, the current economic turbulence is not an insoluble puzzle.”

In an Easter message telecasted on AGTV on Saturday morning and monitored by the GNA, he said it is only Jesus Christ who could lead our leaders with divine wisdom to revive every aspect of Ghana’s economy which was dead.

In other dimensions of national lives, Rev Dr. Wengam said Ghanaians ought to leverage the Resurrection power of Jesus Christ to “heal our wounds to overcome our challenges and renew our commitment to Constitutional democracy, good governance, social justice, durable peace and sustainable development.”

“Like Jesus Christ, we shall rise again as individuals and as a nation.”

Rev. Dr. Wengam noted that Easter was used to commemorate “the death, suffering of the Lord Jesus Christ and that had been the foundation and genesis of our Christian faith.”

He said the cross must remind us of the need to be holy adding the purpose of the cross was to enable us serve God in righteousness and holiness.

The General Superintendent who touched on the Church ‘s theme: “Holiness for revival”, said the cross should also remind Christians of the need and call to be holy on all fronts.

” We need to proclaim the holiness of God through evangelism and missions.”

Rev. Dr. Wengam said it had been the Church’ s vision to plant one million churches all over the world, adding Africa Assemblies of God Alliance had been mandated to plant 300,000 churches within that period.

He said “our holiness is not complete until we proclaim the holiness of God through evangelism and mission to this sinful world.”

According to him, in reality, people still did not believe in Jesus Christ and therefore they worshipped worthless images.

He said others also merely gave mental accent to his name and battle with moral issues, relational problems, marriage issues and spiritual challenges.

“To all these people, Easter has come to help fulfil spiritual and secure eternal life.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

