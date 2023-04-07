Minister Todorov Attends Symbolic Groundbreaking of Lawyers – Rescuers of Bulgarian Jews Monument

Sofia, April 7, (BTA/GNA) – Culture Minister Nayden Todorov attended the symbolic groundbreaking of the monument to the lawyers – rescuers of the Bulgarian Jews, in the garden of Vazrazhdane Square in Sofia, alongside other officials on Friday.

He supported the initiative of the Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria (APB) and the Chamber of Investigators in Bulgaria (CIB) to erect a monument that would be an expression of the gratitude of the Bulgarian people to the efforts of the lawyers to rescue their fellow Jews, a monument in defence of the eternal principles of humanism and tolerance.

The event is part of the 80th anniversary of the Rescue of Bulgarian Jews. The authors of the project for the construction of the monument, which will represent a bronze Star of David when seen from above are sculptor Krassimir Angelov and arch. Stanislav Konstantinov.

According to the conceptual design, the names of the lawyers-rescuers will be inscribed on the monument’s plaques in Bulgarian, Hebrew and English. The monument is expected to be officially opened at a ceremony between September 17 – Sofia Day, and the National Awakeners’ Day on November 1, 2023.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

