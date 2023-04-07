‘God is searching for godly people to change the corrupt world’ — Pastor

By Dennis Peprah

Abesim, April 7, GNA – God is hungry, searching for young people godly to change the trend of immorality and corruption in the world, Pastor Bright Ankutse, the Tanoso Location Pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church has said.

“God owns us by creation and by redemption and we must make ourselves readily for His use and purpose or else we would pay for that if we fail Him”, he stated when delivering a sermon at the Abesim youth division of the church’s Easter retreat held at Abesim, near Sunyani.

The five-day retreat is on the theme “Christ’s resurrection power” and being attended by members of the church drawn from Tanoso and Abesim.

“If you are a believer and you are not serving the purpose of God of redeeming the ungodly youth, then you have swayed from your purpose and under utilizing the inherent potential God has bestowed in us “, Pastor Ankutse stated.

Pastor Ankutse said it was disappointing that many Christians had neglected God unknowingly, ignoring and disregarding His leading, warning and direction of bringing souls to His kingdom.

Instead, they followed and allowed the unbelieving and faithless generation of our time to sway them into ungodly pleasures, Pastor Ankutse added.

“We must begin to zoom into the highway of glory, hunger and thirst for the grace that would inspire us to change and transform the corrupt world into an unbending sin”, he stated.

Pastor Ankutse said God was angry with the unbeliever everyday, but “His compassion and love have restrain His judgment” hence the need for believers to evangelize “because He has already made provision for the sin of humanity”.

“Like Saul who became Paul, God can make you a chosen vessel to save the dying world only when you make yourself readily available” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

