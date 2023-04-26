GJA to commemorate World Press Freedom Day May 3

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 26, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), will on Wednesday, May 3, join the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) with a lecture and a book fair.

Mr Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, will deliver the lecture on the local theme: “Freedom of Expression: A Driver for all Other Human Rights for Ghana’s Development”, at the Ghana International Press Centre.

World Press Freedom Day is a day set aside to remind governments across the world of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom, and a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

The 2023 celebration is themed:“Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all Other Human Rights.”

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the lecture would start at 0930 hours, preceded by the exhibition at 0800 hours.

There would be a flag raising ceremony after the delivery of the lecture.

The ceremony would be chaired by Mrs Gifty Affenyi Dadzie, a former President of the GJA and Member of the Council of State.

The statement said Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Media Partners, Media Practitioners, Media Trainers and Students are expected to attend the ceremony.

The book exhibition will feature books written by Ghanaian journalists and other authors on the media, and other topics that the public may be interested in acquiring.

The GJA urged interested exhibitors to contact its General Secretary on 024 427 5167 for further information.

GNA

