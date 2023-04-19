Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management ensures sustainable local content development

By Francis Ofori

Accra, April 19, GNA – The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM), as part of its World Supply Chain Week celebration, has called for a sustainable local content development to boost the activities of local industries and ensure economic growth.

The weeklong celebration saw the engagement with industry, especially the Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company Limited, to ensure the integration of supply chain ideas into their business processes and build trust among each other to produce the best for consumers.

The engagement, dubbed: “Pursuing sustainable local content development as the sole foundation for our economy,” was also to build on the existing relationship between the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management and Equatorial Coca-Cola, spanning more than three years.

Mr Richard Asante Amoah, the Lead Executive, CISCM, noted that the partnership with the company had been fruitful since its inception in 1997, aimed at ensuring sustainability in the supply chain industry.

“We are excited to come back again because we are practicing Integrated Supply Chain Principles and we want to highlight this and its outcomes globally for all to see what we in Ghana, and for that matter Africa, can craft,” he said.

Equatorial Coca-Cola, due to its growth and impact in previous years, had played a key role in boosting the country’s economy and setting the pace for other industries to produce in accordance with local content requirements.

Mr Amoah called for other brands to get on board to ensure they achieved their set objectives with a mindset of partnership and not just competition.

He said the CISCM was committed to championing the campaign to ensure local content requirements were adhered to by the various industries and urged the stakeholders to contribute their quota in ensuring its success.

Mr Bethel Yeboah, the Cooperate Affairs Lead, Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company Ltd for the West Africa Business Unit, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the company had, for the past three years, been focusing on the integration of supply chain ideas into its activities.

He said collaboration with other industries would not only benefit the local industry but would help to develop the human capital, build trust, and improve production.

He urged industries in Ghana to prioritise the needs of consumers to help them stay relevant in the current competitive industry setting.

The celebration, which ends on Friday, April 21, 2023, would also have the “Women in Supply Chain forum,” aimed at encouraging more women to take up leadership positions in integrated supply chain, and climax all the activities with an induction ceremony.

GNA

