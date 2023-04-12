Ghanaians urged to change attitudes that impede national development

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, April 12, GNA — Pastor Edward K. Duodu, National Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has called on Ghanaians to change from negative attitudes that serve as impediments to national development.

He said underscored the need for Ghanaians to adopt positive behaviors that would enhance national development.

Pastor Duodu urged the citizenry to be patriotic and put Ghana first in all their endeavours as well as running the affairs of the country.

‘This is crucial in bringing peace, unity and sacrifice, which are key to national development,’ Pastor Duodu added.

He called on Ghanaians particularly Christians to open a new chapter by refraining from acts which hindered national development.

He said Christians would be doing a disservice to the nation if they did not allow the teaching of Jesus Christ to reflect on their daily lives.

Pastor Teye appealed to the youth to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future aspirations.

GNA

