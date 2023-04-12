TT Brothers donates food items to Tema SOS Village

By Patrick Obeng

Tema, April 12, GNA — Madam Princess Otchere, Commercial Manager of the T.T. Brothers Limited has called on corporate bodies, institutions, and philanthropist to offer the necessary support to the less-privileged in the society to enable them to achieve their aim.

She said the less privileged in society could achieve their aims and contribute to national development only if they receive the needed support.

Madam Otchere made the call when the company donated food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the SOS Village at Tema.

The items included 30 bags of rice, five gallons of cooking oil and crates of soft drinks made up of the company’s products.

She said the gifts formed part of an agreement signed between the company and the Village some 17 years ago.

Madam Otchere said it was also the policy of the company to assist the needy in the communities in which it operated.

She expressed the hope that the donation would go a long way to motivate the children to take their studies seriously.

Madam Comfort Asamoah, Mother Representative of the SOS Village, who received the items on behalf of the Village thanked the company for its kind gesture.

She appealed to other corporate bodies, individuals, and institutions to come to the aid of the village.

