Gallery: Akuapeman celebrates Awukudae

Akuapem Akropong (E/R), April 12, GNA – The chiefs and people of Akuapem Traditional Area gathered in in Akropong on Wednesday for a colourful durbar to mark the fifth Awukudae.

The Akuapemhene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akufo III, and the five divisional chiefs from Aburi, Adukrom, Amanokrom, Akropong and Larteh, adorned with kente and gold royal regalia and their retinue displayed a rich and beautiful culture.

Present at the ceremony were the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Okyenhene, Amoatia Ofori Payin; the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwarfo Akoto lII; the New Juabenhene, Daasebre Kwasi Boateng lII and the Acting Boso Hene, Nana Kwasi Anyane.

GNA

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

