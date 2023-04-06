“Reverse the ban with immediate effect” – Aduana Supporters Union (ASU) to GFA

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), April 6, GNA – Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, Chairman, Aduana Supporters Union (ASU), has made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to immediately reverse its decision to place a temporary ban on Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium, the home ground of Aduana FC at Dormaa Ahenkro.

The ban follows allegations of assault on players and the team bus of Tamale City FC by some supporters of Aduana FC last Sunday after Aduana FC clashed with them at Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Aduana Supporters Union (ASU) at the conference room of Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium, Mr. Adjei expressed disappointment, regret about the FA’s ruling describing it as unfair.

He explained that the visiting team arrived at the match venue at 2:50pm as against the rules, though the match had travelled beyond 90 minutes plus without any notable incident.

“Per the FA’s own report, the incident happened outside not inside the stadium so how do you ban our stadium if the incident happened outside the stadium.

“We were however sad to hear about this ban, we suspect the FA has connive with Tamale City FC to suppress, thwart, and diminish our chances of winning the league looking at how it is handling this matter.

“We suspect an underhand dealing, a plot and a perfect scheming to work against our hopes of winning the game,” he added.

The Chairman stated that he was part of the team who led and escorted the Tamale City FC team and bus out of Dormaa.

“The next day when we saw a video circulating purporting to be an attack on the bus we became surprised,” he added.

Mr. Adjei expressed disappointment with the way the FA handled issues with Tamale when Aduana FC clashed with them even after enough evidence and materials like videos and pictures have been made available to the FA to determine and aid it’s ruling on matter after four months.

“We reckon the way and manner the Dormaa incident has been dealt with by the FA lives much to be desired and doesn’t augur well for the development of football describing the Association’s action as bogus, bias particularly as full investigations have not been conducted by on the matter,” he added.

He also blamed Kessben Fm and Wontumi TV, all Kumasi based media organisation for their unprofessional and unethical conduct immediately spreading false information about Aduana when their side of the story have not been told.

“The ban cannot undo our plans, aims, hopes and aspirations to achieve success in the chase for the league title. The recent incident has rather empowered us,” he added.

Mr. Adjei appealed to the FA to suspend the league and conduct further, detailed investigations to ascertain the truth of the matter and ensure sanity prevailed or they would advise themselves.

Mr. William Adjei, Deputy PRO, Aduana FC, said there were enough evidence that the Tamale City FC never made available any evidence when the Police in Sunyani requested for it, when the team officially made a report against Aduana.

“From how events have unfolded, it’s clear they have a calculated plan to fight our quest for great achievement.

“This same team have had issues in the past with Wamanafo Mighty Royals, Nsoatreman FC and prior to qualifying to the premiership. Their tainted background should inform us they have ulterior motives,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

