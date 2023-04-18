GES interdicts Headmaster of Fijai SHS

By Kojo Adams

Accra, April 18, GNA-The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Mr Kenneth Agbomadze, the Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School.

The interdiction is to allow for investigation into the alleged collection of illegal fees in the school.

A statement signed by Ms Casssandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations Unit, GES, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Mr Agbomadze had been directed to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

The investigation committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to the GES management for the necessary action.

GNA

