Rainstorm causes power outage in Krobo area

Tema, April 18, GNA – The Tema Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured customers in its Krobo District that work is ongoing to restore power after a rainstorm caused an interruption in the power supply.

Ms Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Public Relations Officer of ECG-Tema, told the Ghana News Agency that engineers of the Company were working on the lines, to restore electricity supply to its customers as soon as possible.

Ms Mensah explained that during the rainstorm that hit the area on Saturday evening, a roof got ripped off and fell on parts of the ECG’s overhead line conductors, while a pole at Kpong Junction was also damaged leading to the disruption in power supply.

She said the incident affected one of the two main network lines that supply power to Yilo and Manaya Krobo, leading to customers in Kpong Quarters, Makrosec, Nuaso (New and Old Town), Kpongunor, Abanse, Agormenya Market, and Township having their power supply curtailed.

On the evening of the accident, some customers migrated to the other supply line, which had not been affected, while work was still ongoing to restore the broken pole and conductors, she said.

“Due to the extent of damage and its attendant repair works, some customers have remained off supply since the incident, as they could not be migrated onto the unaffected supply line,” she added.

Ms Mensah said the company wished to apologise to all its customers for the inconveniences caused by the outage, and cautioned the public to ensure the security of their buildings and roofs as the country entered the rainy season, which could have some storms, to curtail a recurrence of what happened in Krobo.

