German minister dismisses appeals for more money for refugee housing

Berlin, April 6, (dpa/GNA) – Germany’s interior minister dismissed the demands by cities and towns for more money to house refugees, saying the federal government is already providing sufficient support.

“I find it strange when now – at the beginning of April – people are already saying that the money for this year is not enough,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Funke media group in comments published on Thursday.

She said Berlin had last year made available “a lot of money” for the cause, citing the figure of €4.4 billion ($4.7 billion). “In addition, we have taken over the social benefits for the refugees from Ukraine,” she said.

Recently, she said, the federal government had promised states and and municipalities an additional €2.75 billion in additional support.

Faeser said the disagreements over refugee costs would be discussed when top state and federal leaders meet on May 10.

She acknowledged the situation was difficult for many communities, but rejected putting a cap on the number of refugees Germany admits.

“We are experiencing a terrible war in the middle of Europe. Eight out of 10 refugees come from Ukraine. There can be no maximum limits on showing humanity.”

Children and young people among the war refugees must be cared for “in the best possible way,” Faeser told the Funke media group, noting a sharp uptick in crime committed by young Ukrainian refugees.

“People who have fled war bring terrible experiences with them. Such experiences of violence can have a lasting effect.”

One third of the more than 1 million Ukrainians who have fled to Germany are under the age of 18.

“Last year, we had more than 3,700 children and young people from Ukraine suspected of crimes. In 2021, before Putin’s war, there were only a few hundred,” the minister said.

GNA

