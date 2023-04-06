Five cleared to contest in Keta parliamentary primary

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Dzodze (V/R), April 6, GNA – Five aspirants of the National Democratic Congress’ Keta Constituency parliamentary seat have been cleared by the vetting committee to contest in the upcoming primary.

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Kwadzo Jones Mensah, and Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor have been placed in the first, second, and third positions on the ballot.

The rest are Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto and Mr Paul Mensah Voegbor also securing number four and five, respectively.

Mr Gakpe, after a successful vetting process, expressed excitement over his clearance to fight for a second term.

He said his position signified a good leadership position where he would be “the first.”

Dr Djokoto, the former Keta Constituency Chairman of the NDC, expressed satisfaction about the process and urged all delegates to give him the nod to bring unprecedented development to the area.

Also the Acting Volta Regional Director of Health, he told the Ghana News Agency that he would rebuild the Keta NDC and ensure unity and development when elected the MP.

Dr Emmanuel Kwadzo Jones Mensah, Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor and Mr Paul Mensah Voegborlo also expressed the hope that they would win the hearts of delegates for a massive victory.

Several supporters who interacted with GNA remained happy that all aspirants had gone through the vetting process peacefully and urged the candidates to engage in clean campaigns, devoid of insults.

The NDC has set Saturday, May 13, for the parliamentary and presidential primaries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

