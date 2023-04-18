FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

Accra, April 18, GNA – The Bureau of the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) Council has confirmed Argentina as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023.

The decision follows the removal of the original tournament host, Indonesia, as well as a subsequent bid submitted by the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) and an on-site inspection by a FIFA delegation to the South American country last week. The delegation members visited the proposed tournament venues and associated infrastructure.

The hosting agreement has been signed by the AFA, along with all other relevant documents on the part of the host and local authorities.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place from May 20 to June 11 and will feature six groups of four teams. Having been awarded the hosting rights to the tournament, Argentina will compete in the event in place of Indonesia.

Argentina is the most successful nation in the history of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, having won the tournament six times, most recently in 2007. The country also hosted the competition in 2001.

“FIFA is delighted to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to tomorrow’s superstars of world football,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“I would like to thank the AFA and particularly its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice.

“The U-20 World Cup plays a key role in FIFA’s efforts to promote youth football across the world. Since 1977, this tournament has featured some of the greatest players of the past

decades, including Diego Armando Maradona, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and many others.

Having this year’s edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow,” he added.

Following the confirmation of the new hosts, the Official Draw of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 will take place on Friday, April 21 at the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

GNA

