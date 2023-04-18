Duayaw-Nkwanta traditional council announces death of Nana Boakye Tromo III 

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta, (A/R), April 18, GNA – The Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council in the Ahafo Region has announced the death of Nana Boakye Tromo III, the Paramount Chief of the area.

According to Nana Boakye Bonsu, the Akwamuhene of Council, the late paramount chief died somewhere in 2022 after a short illness.

Addressing a news conference at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Nana Bonsu, the Acting President of the Council, said the Council was yet to date for the one-week celebration soon.

As tradition demands, the council has ordered the closure of stores, shops, drinking spots, restaurants, and markets in the Duayaw-Nkwanta township until further notice.

Nana Bonsu said workers in the formal sector were also expected to wear red or black apparel to work, saying those who failed to comply with the directive would be sanctioned.

He also appealed to the Police to remain watchful and arrest anybody whose attitude or behaviour could disturb the prevailing peace of the town.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

