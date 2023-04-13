FBI arrests suspect Jack Teixeira in Pentagon documents leak

April 13 (BBC/GNA) – The FBI has arrested a suspect – named as Jack Teixeira – who they believe is linked to a leak of confidential US defence and intelligence documents.

He is a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

The Pentagon told a press conference the leak was a deliberate criminal act.

The leak of defence and intelligence files happened on the gaming platform Discord, causing panic among top US officials.

At least 50, but perhaps more than 100, secret documents were posted on the platform.

The leaked documents include sensitive information regarding the war in Ukraine, as well as on China and US allies.

Attorney General Merrick Garland shared a short statement saying only that Teixeira was arrested in connection with alleged “unauthorised removal, retention and transmission” of classified defence information.

Teixiera will make an initial court appearance at the US District Court in Massachusetts, according to Attorney General Garland.

It is unclear when that court appearance will take place.

Garland said that more information on the investigation will be released at “the appropriate time”.

At the Pentagon briefing earlier, General Pat Ryder said that the leak was a “deliberate criminal act” and violation of protocols governing the handling of classified materials.

