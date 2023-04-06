Deceased Police Officer died in a pit dug by illegal miners – Asanko Gold Ghana Limited

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 6, GNA – Asanko Gold Ghana Limited says a deceased officer of the Ghana Police Service died in one of the uncovered pits dug by illegal miners, who invaded the Company’s concession.

The Company said it was untrue that the Police Officer “fell into an abandoned mine at Asanko Gold Ghana Limited operational jurisdiction at Amansie District in the Ashanti region.”

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Dr. Charles Amoah Managing Director

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited said the late officer was among a team of Police Officers on lawful duty and in the process of stopping a group of illegal miners from digging underneath a section of the haul road, which had been backfilled a few days earlier.

Dr Amoah said the deceased officer was chasing after an illegal miner and unfortunately fell into a pond about 2.5m deep, which had been left by the illegal miners.

“The deceased Officer’s colleagues managed to rescue him after 5-10 minutes and attempted CPR since he was unresponsive,” the statement said.

It said after several attempts, they rushed him to the clinic where resuscitation continued but he was later pronounced dead.

The statement said following the incident, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited initiated actions like activating its emergency response system.

It said the Company informed the relevant regulatory bodies, Minerals Commission, the Ghana Chamber of Mines and District Police Command about the incident, while evacuating the casualty to a morgue at the Agroyesum Hospital in Manso Adubia.

The statement said all patrol activities were halted.

The Company reaffirmed its commitment to promoting environmentally and socially responsible mining in Ghana.

It said it had always worked in accordance with the Minerals Commission regulations, the Ghana Chamber of Mines and District Police Command to ensure the safety of all persons on its concessions.

Dr. Sulemanu Koney, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Chamber of Mines, said, “The Ghana Chamber of Mines reiterates its call for urgent action to be taken on the growing concern about the activities of illegal miners in bonafide concessions of large-scale mining firms in the country under the guise of community mining.”

He said the activities of these illegal miners posed a serious risk to the mining companies, community members, and the country at large. We wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and the Ghana Police Service.

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the Ghana Police Service.

“We do appreciate their commitment to protecting our mines and their fight against illegal mining in the country,” the statement said.

