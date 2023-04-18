Curious Minds marks 27th anniversary with donation to orphanage  

By Mohammed Balu

Wa, (UW/R), April 18, GNA – The Heritage Heaven (HH), hitherto known as Child Support, a foster home in Wa, has received a donation of food items from the Wa Chapter Club of the Children and Youth in Broadcasting (CYIB) Curious Minds Ghana.

The donation, which included bags of rice and cartons of soft drinks, formed part of the activities of the club to mark its 27 years of service to children and young people in Ghana and beyond.

The club also educated the children at the foster home on personal hygiene and how to identify their life goals and work towards achieving those goals despite the current circumstances they found themselves in.

Speaking at a brief event at the orphanage in Wa to hand over the items, Mr Philip Tengzu, the Upper West Regional Coordinator of Curious Minds (CM) Ghana, said the club was committed to advancing the welfare of children and young people.

He said that informed their decision to donate for the upkeep of the children at the orphanage.

“At Curious Minds, whatever we do is centered on children and young people, so, as part of our agenda for this year, we decided that we will make sure that children are not left out in everything that we do,” Mr Tengzu explained.

He noted that the welfare of children should be a concern for all adding, “Together, we can create an enabling environment for children to grow into responsible persons in society.

“This will not be our first and last of coming here. We will surely come back to support you in our little way,” he added.

He also indicated that they were looking forward to establishing a club at the foster home to regularly interact with the children and motivate and encourage them to aspire for greater heights in life.

Miss Leenat Abdul-Rahaman, the Upper West Regional Programmes Manager of CM-Ghana, encouraged the children not to give up on perusing their dreams.

She also asked the children to always practice good personal hygiene while they aspire to be change agents in their communities in the future.

Mr Solomon Yakubu, the Secretary of the orphanage who received the items, thanked the CM-Ghana for the support and said feeding the children at the orphanage had been their major challenge.

He explained that they had started a school at the orphanage as part of efforts of providing formal education to the children within and outside the foster home.

Mr Yakubu, therefore, appealed for more support to help meet the basic needs of the children who found themselves at the facility for no fault of theirs.

The Home currently manages about 20 children but has supported many vulnerable children to become self-reliant in the health, security, and vocational sectors.

