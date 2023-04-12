Collapsed teacher’s bungalow kills two during communal labour at Asirifikrom

By Richard Kusi

Asirifikrom (Ash), April 12, GNA – Two people are reported dead while another is in critical condition when a teacher’s bungalow building collapsed on them during a communal labour at Asirifikrom in the Adansi Asokwa District, in the Ashanti region.

The two were among community members working on the building whose roof had been ripped up during a severe rainstorm that had earlier hit the community.

The bodies of the deceased who have been identified as William Okyere 40 years, and Atsu Mawutor , 37, have been deposited at the New Edubiase government hospital morgue.

Mr Prince Agbotu, the surviving victim of the incident, told the Ghana News Agency during an interview that, the people were undertaking a communal labour on the building after a heavy downpour ripped up its roof the previous day.

He said the seven-bedroom house was meant for teachers in the community, hence the community members decided to use communal labour to fix it, but unfortunately, the building collapsed on the victims, who were rushed to the New Edubiase government hospital but were confirmed dead.

He said the death had brought devastation to members in the community.

GNA

