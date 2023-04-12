Parliamentary Candidate presents equipment to Assin Fosu Polyclinic

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), April12, GNA – Mr Joseph Adjei-Banin, a parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seat in the Assin Central Constituency, has presented equipment worth millions of Ghana Cedis to the Assin Fosu Polyclinic to enhance quality healthcare.

The items included; a set of delivery beds, four vital sign monitors, 30 sets of three-in-one chairs, four sets of oxygen concentrators, one automated external defibrillator, 20 pieces of venturi mask, and four sets of ward screens.

The rest are 20 hospital beds with mattresses, 50 oximeters, two haemoglobinometers, two fetal heart detectors.

Mr Adjei-Banin said he was touched by the plight and challenges facing the Polyclinic and decided to support the facility with the items.

He said the donation would ensure that people received quality and comprehensive care ranging from prevention to treatment.

He tasked the head of the Polyclinic to handle the items with care and use them for their intended purposes to prolong their life span.

Mrs Lousia C. N Salia, Medical Superintendent of the Polyclinic who received the items, gave an assurance that the facility would continue to deliver quality health services to all who reported there for healthcare.

She expressed gratitude to Mr Adjei-Banin for the kind gesture, saying the items constituted some of the critical needs of the facility.

She assured that the items would be put to good use for the benefit society and dreams of the donor.

Mrs Salia said the facility was opened to all others capable of supporting its operations.

GNA

