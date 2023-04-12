GMet gets new personnel

Accra, April 12, GNA – The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has deployed some 249 new personnel to its district and regional offices across the country to boost national weather and climate services delivery.

The personnel are made up of 168 males and 81 females, 120 of whom were persons who had undertaken the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme with the organization.

Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communication and Digitilisation, speaking at an event in Accra to end a training session prior to their deployment said boosting the staff strength of the GMet was part of the government’s effort towards equipping the agency to perform its function.

She said that the acute staffing shortage affected the operations of GMet as a specialised institution.

The deployment of the 249 personnel also climaxed the GMet meteorological awareness creation month commemorating the World Meteorological Day celebrations.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful disclosed that the government had also secured 15 operational vehicles for the agency, obtained calibration equipment, and installed a message-switching system for the organisation.

She urged the new staff to be committed in their operations to help deliver accurate climate services to the public, especially farmers and businesses.

Mr Eric Asuman, Acting Director General of GMet said the agency had for some time been facing issues of inadequate staff, and the situation had led to the closure of some of its regional offices.

“ The few operational staff were forced to work consistently on 24hr shifts, day and night, weekends and even on public holidays to observe and transmit weather information across the country”, he noted.

Mr George Amoo, Board Chairman of GMet urged the new officers to work as a team to transform the fortunes of the organization.

“We need these investments now for a return in the immediate future in sub-sectors where weather services are, particularly, relevant such as agriculture, health, construction, energy, insurance, telecommunication, tourism, aviation, logistics and water availability,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

