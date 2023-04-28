Christians should live the Christ-like life to inspire humanity

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 28, GNA—The Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph M. Y. Edusa-Eyison, North Accra Diocese Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has urged Christians to endeavour to live the Christ-like life everyday to inspire humanity.

He said a transformed life was marked by complete progressive change in one’s personality and continuous growth until he or she reached full maturity.

“Living like Jesus is the reason why the early Believers were first called Christians in Antioch. A transformed life is a life of commitment to Christ, with a desire to spread scriptural holiness throughout society,” he said.

The Bishop gave the advice during the Fifth Annual Synod of the Diocese in Accra.

The Rt. Rev. Prof. Edusa-Eyison spoke on the theme: “Discipleship: Living the Transformed life in Jesus Christ, as His disciples.”

He quoted from Romans 12:1-2 which says, “Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship. Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.”

The Bishop said transformation resulting from the renewal of the mind was not the preserve of the mind and soul, but more importantly, the body and required a radical lifestyle turnaround.

“The Christian’s relationship with the opposite sex, money, alcohol, and the pride of life must all be transformed. Living the transformed life in Christ, like John and Charles Wesley, behoves believers to be friends of all, and enemies of none.”

“They must be friends of the oppressed, neglected, afflicted, sick, prisoners, poor, orphans, unbelievers, the dying, or starving, and never be ashamed of them. Transformed Christians discharge their duties out of love with commendable commitment, devotion, dedication, resilience, and resoluteness.”

He said the Church must teach children to respect parents and all other parent figures in order to enjoy the promise of longevity mentioned in Exodus 20:12 as part of the Ten Commandments.

The Bishop urged parents to prepare children within the family circle from an early age to think, act and develop proper attitudes toward family life.

“Children should in the same vein exercise the godly virtues towards their parents and towards each other. Virtues such as trust, understanding, humility, love for one another, kindness, the emptying of self which is the essence of the Christian life, and respect must be seen in our children,” he added.

He mentioned sand winning as a perennial challenge in the Ga Sub-Urban Circuit and the practice of landguardism on the lands of Krokorshwe, Hobor and Kojo Ashong and called on Government, the Police and Traditional authorities to come to their aid.

The Rt. Rev. Prof. Edusa-Eyison reiterated the Church’s position against the acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual and many other terms such as non-binary and pansexual (LGBTIQA+) in the country.

“The Church does not shy away from its stance of no compromise. As the light, salt, and yeast of society, the Church will not renege on its pastoral, and social role to influence society positively. Given the knowledge derived from natural law that like poles repel and unlike poles attract, the fundamental laws of nature cannot be changed such that like poles will attract and unlike poles repel to suit whims and caprices.”

“In addition, our culture as Ghanaians and Africans frowns on such practices and regards them as rather debasing. Given that representative Christianity of the world is currently predominantly in the two-third worlds, such a Southern voice on issues of concern like LGBTQI++ must be heard loud and clear,” he said.

He said the Church’s recovery programme for helping people with character flaws must be welcomed, bearing in mind the universal love of the Church—an institution which hated no one, but wished that all were redeemed.

GNA

