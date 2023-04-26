CEO of Ghana Digital Centers Limited to lead May Day Corporate Walk

Accra, 26, GNA – Mr. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Digital Centers Limited (GDCL) will on Monday, May 1, lead the maiden edition of the May Day Corporate Walk/Run, which forms part of activities marking the 2023 May Day celebrations.

The exercise which is an initiative of the GDCL and Medivents Consult would commence at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6:00am, through some principal streets in Accra and end at the same venue.

Mr. Baah Agyemang is excited leading such a noble initiative and has extended invitation to all corporate bodies to participate in the race to make the maiden edition a great success.

Also joining the race are Mr. Kweku Ohemeng-Adjei Chief Executive of KMK Entertainment, operators of mybet.Africa.com and producers of Aqua Blue Mineral Water, Ishmael Arthur – winner of the 2022 Millennium Marathon, William Amponsah – Ghana’s foremost long-distance athlete.

Among the participating companies, are Ghana Digital Centers Limited, Serene Insurance, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, HD Plus, TXT Ghana, Parin Africa, as well as individuals from various corporate bodies.

The event is to promote good health and fitness among corporate workers who spend most of their time at their various offices.

Individuals and corporate bodies interested in the walk can contact 0555165166/0243050331.

GNA

