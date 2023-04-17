Russian opposition figure Kara-Murza sentenced to jail for treason

Moscow, April 17, (dpa/GNA) – Prominent Kremlin critic, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was sentenced on Monday by a Moscow court to 25 years in prison, for treason.

The 41-year-old opposition figure has sharply criticized Russia’s war on Ukraine, and is considered one of the harshest critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prosecutors had demanded the long sentence at the beginning of April.

According to Kara-Murza’s lawyer, Maria Eismont, the politician is in poor health. She said her client had lost 17 kilograms while in custody.

Last year, Kara-Murza won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize. He dedicated the prize to all those in Russia opposed to the war in Ukraine.

GNA

