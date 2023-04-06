Cape Coast family exhumes five months body for re-internment

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, April 06, GNA – The Amanful-Adwinadze family in the Cape Coast Metropolis were shocked to the bone when they realized their dead relative whose body was deposited at the Cape Coast Metro hospital had been wrongfully interned by another family five months ago.

The deceased, Mr Albert Kingsley Annan-Biney, 74, whose death occurred on October 12, 2022, had been buried before his family’s preview to the shocking occurrence.

Through the assistance of the morgue attendants, the body was subsequently traced to Putubiw-Apewosika, a farming community in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District where the decomposed body was exhumed for re-internment.

The deceased’s daughter, Nana Ama Nsiah blamed the situation on the deceased’s family who refused to bury both the old man and his dead son who died shortly after the father’s death the same day.

According to her, the tango over her father’s body internment and re-internment was demeaning to the deceased dignified life and family.

Reacting to this, Mr Emmanuel Ato Mensah, Mortuary Attendant at the Cape Coast Metro Hospital’s said, the incident came as a shock to the mortuary attendants as the hospital having experienced the occurrence for the first time.

GNA

