Black Loopers Coach satisfied with team performance at WTTC Championship

Accra, April 27, GNA – Anthony Owusu Ansah, Head Coach of the national table tennis team, the Black Loopers is satisfied with the performance of his players, so far, at the ongoing WTTC West African Championship in Accra.

He described their performance so far as “splendid”, adding that both male and female members of the team have put up an impressive performance in the competition.

He however noted that, there was more room for improvement as they seek to win medals for Ghana at the competition and prepare adequately for the 2024 African Games and Olympic Games.

“Out of our 17 players registered for the competition, five are well experienced, but the other 12 are new young players. This is their first time of experiencing such a tournament at this level, and I think they are learning a lot,” he added.

According to Coach Owusu Ansah, Ghana presented a very young team, as part of their developmental strategy aimed at training and giving exposure to raise more future champions.

He noted that, there were four other players playing outside the country and their inclusion would strengthen the team for African Games.

“All the preparations are geared towards the 13th African Games, and I convinced Ghana would host and win more medals including in table tennis,” he added.

The WTTC West African Table Tennis Championship is partnered by Labadi Beach Hotel, Trust Sports Emporium Limited, Ghana Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Stanbic Bank, Asky Airlines and Golden Tree.

Others are State Interest and Governance Authority, Sun Seekers, Special Ice Water, Goil, Accra City Hotel, Kairos and the Media.

GNA

