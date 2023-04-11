Doctors say ex-prime minister Berlusconi’s health is improving

Rome, April 11, (dpa/GNA) – Doctors treating former Italian prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, 86, say his health is improving “gradually and steadily,” after he was admitted to hospital last week.

The doctors say they are “cautiously optimistic” as he responds to treatment as expected, according to a statement issued on Monday by Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital that was signed by his medics.

The doctors said the organ function they were monitoring, which they did not specify, had improved accordingly in the past 48 hours.

Berlusconi was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit on Wednesday, suffering from pneumonia and chronic leukaemia.

Berlusconi led four governments in the course of his political career, at different points between 1994 to 2011.

When he was first admitted to hospital, he was thought to be suffering from cardiovascular and respiratory problems.

Once it emerged that he has chronic leukaemia, there were reports that he had already started chemotherapy.

No comment was made on this in Monday’s report by Berlusconi’s personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo, in his second official bulletin.

GNA

