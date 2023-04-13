Aspire to become leaders, DCE advises Girls

By Mohammed Balu

Gwollu, (UWR), April 13, GNA, – Madam Aisha Bstong Hor, the Sissalla West District Chief Executive has advised girls to be focused and learn to grow to become world class leaders.

Madam Hor gave the advice during a visit to the Gwollu Girls Model School as part of her basic school visits across the district to interact with teachers and students for needs assessments.

She advised them to aspire to become greater individuals in the future and role models.

Considering the recurrent abysmal performance of students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Sissala West District, she called on parents and guardians to make coaching and counseling part of their daily interactions with the girls.

“Coaching of students remains an imperative support measure for students’ success”, she emphasized.

Madam Hor reiterated her readiness to support the provision of quality education to the young ones, particularly the girl-child in the district.

She also advised the girls to develop suitable personal learning timetables saying, “Be of good behaviour, avoid truancy, desist from joining bad friends, and above all, make it a duty to always ask questions for clarification as well as make intelligent contributions during instructions.”

The DCE intimated that it was against this backdrop that the NPP government introduced the Free Senior High Education Policy to facilitate access, equity, and quality education for all Ghanaian children of school-going age.

The DCE supplied the school with some teaching and learning materials that included marker boards, felt pens and marker board cleaners.

The Gwollu Girls Model School is the only girls’ model school in the district with over 100 student enrolments.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

