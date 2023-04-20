Alan Kyeremateng donates towards the renovation of Wiawso Palace

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso(WN/R), April 20, GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng,former Minister of Trade and Industry and an NPP Presidential Aspirant,has donated 1000 bags of cement to support the renovation of Okongyeabour Palace, the seat of the Wiawso Traditional council.

Making the donation on behalf of the Presidential Aspirant , Mr Samuel Adu Agyei, former Western North Regional organizer of the NPP, said the donation was in fulfillment of a promise Mr Kyeremateng made when he visited the Wiawso traditional council recently to officially inform the council of his intention to contest the NPP Presidential primaries and promised to support the reconstruction of the Wiawso palace project.

Mr Adasa Nkrumah, Western North second Vice Chairman of the NPP and other supporters of Mr Kyeremateng were present for the donation.

Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio, Chief of Bodi and Adontenhene for Wiawso Traditional Council who received the items on behalf of the Council, thanked Mr Kyeremateng for the donation and promised to use them for the intended purpose.

He prayed that God would fulfill the heart desire of the Presidential Aspirant.

GNA

