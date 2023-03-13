Yaa Jackson drops visuals for hit single “Baby Mama” 

Accra, March 13, GNA – Ghanaian Afrobeats diva Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, known by her stage name as Yaa Jackson, has dropped the visuals for her hit single titled “Baby Mama”.

The music video, directed by Abdul Shaibu Jackson, captures thrilling imagery that runs through the music video as well as some beautiful cinematography in a perfectly synchronised masterpiece.

Yaa Jackson, on this new jam produced by Deelawbeat, drops some powerful verses about her lifestyle and relationship after giving birth to a new baby boy.

Since its release, the video has entered the charts and is among the top 10 most streamed songs on YouTube.

The audio version of the song is readily available on all digital streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Deezer, among others.

The Kumasi-based artiste has over the years released hit songs including “Tear Rubber,” “Ehwe Papa,” and many more.

GNA

