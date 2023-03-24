World TB Day: Keta records 18 new cases

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Mar. 24, GNA – The Keta Municipal Health Directorate has recorded 18 new Tuberculosis (TB) cases in the Municipality.

Madam Dora Kugbonu, the Health Promotion Officer of Keta Municipal Health Directorate disclosed that the directorate recorded TB 18 cases from January to March this year.

She said the directorate recorded 114 cases in 2022 whilst 14 deaths were also recorded and 100 are still on drugs.

Madam Kugbonu told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Directorate would be conducting contact tracing to get rid of people who may be affected by getting closer to the suspected victims.

“The age range of people affected by the epidemic in the Municipality ranges between 25 to 35 years which l thinks is devastating,” she said.

She disclosed that signs such as constant coughing, and tiredness, among others are symptoms of Tuberculosis.

She advised residents to get tested at any nearest health centre or hospital to know their health status to prevent death “since TB drugs and vaccines are available and free for all to take to curb the spread.”

She said pregnant women must deliver at hospitals for newly born babies to get vaccinated at birth whilst cautioning the public to avoid coughing openly in public.

She said March 24 marks “Word TB Day” and said the Directorate would hold public eduaction and screening activities to mark the day in the area.

GNA

