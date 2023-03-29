Women in Aviation urged to innovate towards sustaining sector

Accra, March 29, GNA – Madam Juliet Agyapong Okae, the President of Women in Aviation has urged women in aviation to champion innovative causes that will attract more women into the sector and also ensure its sustainability.

She explained that periodic engagement with female students had revealed that many girls were either unaware of the opportunities in the sector or were not attracted by them.

Women in the sector should, therefore, help to resolve this by working together, joining professional associations, and supporting each other to prosper in their respective fields to boost the sector and attract more women.

Madam Oko said this at an event, in Accra, organised by Delta Air Lines to celebrate women’s impact and support of its various operations as part of the activities to commemorate International Women’s Day.

It brought together women leaders, Delta’s key stakeholders, and businesswomen in the Ghanaian aviation industry.

Madam Okae, who is also the Deputy Director General of Ghana Civil Aviation, however, commended women’s participation in the aviation space despite the challenge of inadequate funds.

According to a Bloomberg report, the International Aviation Women’s Association should financially reward managers who hire more women.

This comes after industry data showed almost zero progress toward gender parity in the past four years.

Women typically hold just 13 per cent of executive posts at carriers, even fewer than in financial services firms, Bloomberg analysis showed last month.

The proportion of female pilots, technicians, or chief executive officers is less than 10 per cent, according to a 2022 report by the US government’s Women in Aviation Advisory Board.

As part of the event, a panel discussion was hosted to enable some women to share their achievements as professionals in the industry, their challenges, and ways to address them.

Ms Eloina Baddoo, the Sales Manager of Delta Air Lines – Ghana, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, said: “Delta acknowledges the pivotal role that women play in international business and is committed to creating opportunities that ensure the growth and development of its women.

“It is important as women in aviation to ponder the developments in the sector, the next steps of action and forge ahead.”

Madam Ruka Sanusi, the Head of the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, said women were pivotal to all sectors of the economy, especially in the aviation industry.

They contributed significantly to creating a great travel experience and advancing excellence in the sector, she explained.

Madam Sanusi, said: “Tap into your potential as there are so much more you can give and while at it, find the balance between your work and personal lives.”

Fortune and Great Place to Work has named Delta the “Best Workplace for Women” for three consecutive years. In Africa, Delta has female leaders heading its operations and sales in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa.

