Women encouraged to learn more technology  

Effia(WR), March 09, GNA – Ms. Efua Yankson, a Chief Investigative Officer at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called on upcoming women and girls in particular to use the technology space to grow their knowledge levels.

She said it was only through the acquisition of good knowledge that would make them informed and powerful tools in all spheres of life, especially in politics, as learning had always been beneficial.

Ms. Yankson was speaking at the celebration of the International Women’s Day organised by the Western Regional Branch of the Women Caucus of NALAG in Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The celebration was on the theme” Increasing women participation in Politics” with a tagline ‘Operation filling the Parliament House and Assemblies with more Women”.

The CHRAJ officer said women must endeavour to learn effectively particularly in any chosen field and explicitly express thoughts and opinions to win the trust and confidence of the male counterparts.

She added that changing the narratives also behooved on parents to begin encouraging the girls to be bold in their decisions and pursue their dreams adding, “we should stop telling the girl child; how can you do this and that as a girl or women”.

Mrs. Victoria Araba Dennis, the Executive Director of the African Women International added to the call for women to use the technology space to promote issues affecting women for support rather than comics.

She gave a scenario of how women in Rwanda made proportionate strides in increasing their numbers in all their social and political lives adding, “the Women Caucus should take this up and constitute this into a formidable group to champion more inclusion of women in the political space.”

Dr. Gladys Quartey, Council Chair of the Takoradi Technical University said women have potentials despite the numerous challenges but was surmountable with the right approach, attitude, and behaviour towards the male counterpart.

She said no woman should therefore belittle herself but rather rely on the inner strength to make progress.

Dr. Quartey said women should thus keep focus, become good roles models of all opportunities entrusted into their hands as symbol or guide for the future.

Nana Kofi Abuna, the Chief of Essipon narrated the difficulty she faced as a female chief and how she overcame by thoughtful expression anytime she was given the opportunity.

She said, “now when I am not even in council meeting, they will be calling me to come…this is where we should aspire to reach as women”.

Mrs. Abundant Aggrey, the Executive Director of the Golden Mother’s, who spoke on the diverse types of leadership, called on them to aspire to be transformational leaders who were breaking ground in their communities and the nation at large.

