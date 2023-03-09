Women advised not to remain silent on harassment  

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, March. 09, GNA – A Lecturer at Koforidua Technical University, Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, has urged all and sundry to support women against gender stereotypes that have downplayed their contribution to development.

Dr. Mrs Bernice Korkor Gligah, Lecturer said sometimes at home, work places or in communities, women continued to suffer discrimination and harassment and because of fear and stigmatisation, they remained silent at such maltreatment.

“I challenge you to come for help, for there is help out there at the Department of Gender, Social Welfare Department, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ),” she said.

All these departments are mandated to coordinate and ensure gender equality and equity, promote the survival, social protection and development of vulnerable and exclude and integrate fulfillment of their rights, empowerment and full participation into National development, she said.

Dr. Mrs Gligah through the Ghana News Agency encouraged women during the observance of the International Women’s Day to develop themselves the more, explore their full potentials and involve in starting and running businesses.

She said women engaging themselves in entrepreneurship could help build a more inclusive and a diverse business landscape for the homes, communities and ultimately lead to an economic growth of the country.

She said the celebration of the day was to recognize the immense contributions of women to society and to renew commitment to the fight for equal opportunities for all, irrespective of our gender.

According to history, International Women’s Day is an annual and global event that falls on every March 08, to honour and celebrate the achievements of women and push for right progress.

The 2023 celebration was on the theme: “Digital: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

Mr Godfried Ofoe Caesar, Eastern Regional School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator, Ghana Education Service (GES) called for advocating breastfeeding rooms at work places and in schools for lactating mothers.

This intervention, he said would promote, protect and support breastfeeding practice among working mothers.

GNA

