IWD: President Akufo-Addo congratulates women all over the world 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 9, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended congratulatory message to women all over the world, especially women in Ghana on International Women’s Day (IWD).

The President gave the commendation during the presentation of his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament.

“Mr Speaker, it is the 8th of March, and that means it is International Women’s Day, the day set aside globally to honour all women,” he stated.

“Please allow me to acknowledge and appreciate the significance of the day, and heartily congratulate women all over the world, and especially women in Ghana, for the role they play in realising the dreams, cares and aspirations of humankind and of this great nation.”

He said the presence of women leaders, at both the local and national fronts, had advanced rights, enhanced equality, and, in general, improved the living standards and quality of lives of all concerned, including that of men.

President Akufo-Addo said the theme for this year’s IWD recognised and celebrated women, who were championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

The theme for this year’s IWD is ”DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

IWD is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8, as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

