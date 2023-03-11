Volta Regional Ghana Culture Heritage month held at Akatsi

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), March 11, GNA – The Volta Regional Ghana Culture Heritage programme has been held at Akatsi with a call on the citizens to embrace and extensively patronise Ghanaian made products.

The event, under the auspices of the National Commission on Culture, aimed at projecting the indigenous cultural awareness and consciousness towards preserving the rich and diverse heritage for future generations.

Miss Patience Amexo, the acting Volta Regional Director for the National Commission on Culture, in an address on behalf of the Executive Director during the event, called on Ghanaians to promote and patronise the traditional apparels “as well as create jobs.”

She also charged local producers to consider quality and branding as a key factor in promoting their products, saying, “the textile and fashion industries in Ghana had experienced numerous challenges over the years but has remained true to their traditional designs. Ghana is steadily growing the consumer and producer textile-fashion industry.”

Mr Samuel Adjetey Sowah, the Ghana Culture Heritage Ambassador, said it was his desire as the Regional Ambassador to ensure the patronage of Ghanaian products and the display of the rich culture of Volta Region to the world.

“It is time we revisit our values that was bequeathed to us by our parents because society is breaking down for lack of these values, such as respect for authority, obedience to our parents and elders, which is bringing curses upon us.”

Mr Sowah also called on chiefs, opinion leaders, security agencies, the clergy, traditional authorities, teachers, the media, and others to come together to reshape society for the better.

The Commission has dedicated the month of March every year as Ghana Culture Month.

Traditional leaders, government officials, pupils, fashion groups, and others took part in the event characterised by drumming, poetry recitals, and storytelling.

It was on the theme: “Wear Ghana for Jobs in Ghana.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

