Vanuatu delegation calls on Speaker Bagbin

Accra, March 31, GNA – Professor Hugh Aryee, the Internal and External Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to West African sub-region, has led a five-member delegation from Vanuatu to pay a courtesy call on Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin at Parliament House in Accra.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament copied to the Ghana News Agency said the reason for the call, according to Prof Aryee was to formerly inform the Speaker of the intention of the President of Vanuatu and Ministers of Trade Commission and Foreign Affairs to visit the Parliament of Ghana to boost economic activities in both countries.

Prof Aryee noted that the intended visit by the team was to build bilateral relations and to initiate trade talks between the two countries.

He used the opportunity to introduce himself to the Speaker; saying, he (Prof Aryee) had become who he was today because of words of encouragements he got from statesmen like Speaker Bagbin years ago.

Prof Aryee indicated that people of Vanuatu were interested in learning from Ghana.

Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands that stretch 1,300 kilometres.

The islands offer scuba diving at coral reefs, underwater caverns and wrecks. Harborside Port Vila, is the capital and their economic centre, is on the island of Efate.

Speaker Bagbin expressed appreciation to the delegation for their visit, and said that he had special interest in Vanuatu tourism potentials, and described the people of Vanuatu as people living in real life, who were close to nature.

GNA

