US Vice President Kamala Haris to visit Ghana

Accra, March 14, GNA – The United States Vice President, Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Ghana on March 25, 2023.

The second family as part of the visit to Africa from March 25 to April 2, will be in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia, a statement from the US Embassy in Ghana announced Tuesday.

The Vice President’s visit, the statement said, would build on the recent U.S.- Africa Leaders’ Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022.

“The trip will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity,” the statement said.

It said, throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President would advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.

It added that, “the Vice President will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia to discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues.”

The Embassy said, the Vice President would strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.

GNA

