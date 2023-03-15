Unilever Ghana donates to Tema Regional Police Command 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, March 15, GNA – Unilever Ghana Limited donated two motorcycles and 50 boxes of assorted products from the factory to the Tema Regional Police Command.

Mr. George Owusu-Ansah, Unilever Managing Director and Executive Director on behalf of the company presented the items to Commissioner of Police Daniel Kwame Afriyie, Tema Regional Police Commander at the Regional Command Headquarters in Tema.

Mr Owusu-Ansah noted that the police protect human lives and properties which he described as important to the management of Unilever because the factory and warehouse were in Tema, and most of their staff lived within the area.

He said the work of the Police is to take care of citizens, and these people fall in the consumer group of the company it was therefore very important to help equip the Police with the needed tools and technology to work with and to boost the capacity of the Tema Regional Police to move around.

The Unilever MD said the donation was in fulfilment of a commitment made to the Tema Police Command and pledged that the donation would not be a one-off event “we will also support the new Police Clinic in Tema Community Two with logistics.”

Mr Owusu-Ansah assured the Tema Regional Police Command that the management and staff of Unilever would continue to support their operations whenever possible.

COP Afriyie thanked Unilever for fulfilling their commitment to support the Tema Regional Police Command, stressing the motorcycles were going to help enhance community policing.

The Tema Regional Police Commander added that stakeholders including Unilever’s support strengthen the Police Administration in fulfilment of their mandate and ensure the enforcement of law, order, and security.

He noted that the police were not a business-oriented entity but a public institution, therefore, their dependence on the state and partners to strengthen it with some operational logistics.

COP Afriyie said crime has become diversified and complex as a society also grows and developed, therefore, without stakeholders like Unilever it would be very difficult to police effectively.

The Tema Regional Police Commander “wished Unilever Ghana the best and for their business to grow so that the Ghana Police Service can benefit from their corporate social responsibility”.

GNA

